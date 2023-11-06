Twin Ports organizations host Palestine rally, call for ceasefire

Attendees are asking for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Several local organizations came together in Duluth on Sunday and rallied in support of Palestine.

Anti-Imperialist Action, Grandmothers for Peace, Northwood’s Socialists collective and others groups held a demonstration near Lake Avenue and Superior Street.

The event featured several speakers, including Lyla Abjkhodair, who is of Palestinian descent.

She described watching what’s happening in the war as “numbing.”

“It’s hard to wake up every day and see it, and go on with your life,” Abjkhodair said. “This is the best I’ve felt in a long time, knowing these people are here who care.”

At points during the rally, demonstrators blocked traffic on Lake Avenue.

