Shopper finds human skull in Halloween section of thrift store

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years...
The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff’s office.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A person in Florida stumbled upon an actual human skull while shopping in the Halloween section of a thrift store Saturday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook the shopper happened to be an anthropologist and recognized the remains to be human.

Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified and agreed with the shopper’s observations.

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office will work with the medical examiner’s office to facilitate further testing of the skull.

The case is not suspicious in nature.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
MISSING: Authorities request public's assistance finding man near Jacobson
UPDATE: Missing 40-year-old John Derrick has been found dead
#332 Steam Locomotive running through Duluth on the Lakefront Line.
Lake Superior Railroad Museum brings 117-year-old steam locomotive to life
MISSING: Authorities seek public's assistance locating 85-year-old man.
MISSING: Authorities seek public’s assistance locating 85-year-old man
Bridget McCutchen
Ashland woman completes worldwide motorcycle journey

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to gun license
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: ‘This is not a political rally’
FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years...
Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang
Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers