Light snow expected Tuesday night

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see some scattered drizzle and cloudy skies. Tonight we will see cloudy skies with lows in the 20′s. Winds will be light out of the north.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will start out dry with cloudy skies. Winds pick up out of the east 10-15mph in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30′s. There will be a 30% chance of wintry mix showers in the afternoon. Overnight there will be a 60% chance of rain and snow. Right now it looks like Duluth could see trace to an inch. But the North Shore, especially Lake and Cook Counties, could see higher totals. 2-5″ in higher elevation areas will be possible.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)
Snow totals
Snow totals(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have a 40% chance of some lingering flurries, and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30′s and lower 40′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Wednesday
Wednesday(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we continue to see cloudy skies. There will be a 30% chance of flurries as well. Highs will be in the upper 30′s with westerly winds.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

