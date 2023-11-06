Duluth School Board at-large candidates want equity in the district

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Alanna Oswald, a current member of the Duluth School Board at-large, is running for her third term challenged by Stephanie Williams. Both of the candidates want to see more equity in the district but they have different focuses.

Oswald wants to continue to focus on gender and accessibility equity, as she has been throughout her eight-year tenure. She says she has made the right relationships and established a reputation for herself during her time served.

“I have been involved in the school district since 2003,” said Oswald. “I’m known for pushing for equity in the district and I need allies on there to help equity push forward.”

Williams, who has not held office before but has previously worked for the district, says the school board is lacking diversity which she can provide, if elected. She says she wants equity not just for BIPOC students, but all students and their families.

“I bring a fresh perspective to the school board that has been missing for a long time,” said Williams. “I also have a rich history with the district as a student, parent, and former employee. I worked for the district for some time.”

Both candidates support the Duluth Public Schools referendum that will also be on the ballot Tuesday, November 7.

If passed, the referendum would raise taxes to pay for more academic and mental health support, enhanced course offerings, and an integrated tech program.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.