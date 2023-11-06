Cross-Country Ski Club hosts trail cleanup

Their first "lop-it loppet" event took place at Hartley Nature Center.
Their first "lop-it loppet" event took place at Hartley Nature Center.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As winter grows near, some cross-country skiers in Duluth are working to make sure trails will be ready to enjoy.

The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club held their “Lop-It Loppet” event at Hartley Nature Center on Sunday.

The group identifies areas that need extra pruning and thinning, which ensures groomers can pass through when heavy snow is weighing down branches.

For Board Member Emily Ranta, taking care of the trails in our area gives her a sense of pride.

”I’m so thankful Duluth has just this Mecca of cross-country ski trails that we can take a look at and enjoy all winter, Ranta said. “To be able to say that you’re taking some ownership of those trails out there, doing that work to make sure that they’re in a good place, just feels good.”

The group will continue meeting to work on other trails in the coming weeks.

They’ll be be Lester Park on Sunday, November 7, and at Piedmont Trails on Sunday, November 19.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday
MISSING: Authorities request public's assistance finding man near Jacobson
UPDATE: Missing 40-year-old John Derrick has been found dead
#332 Steam Locomotive running through Duluth on the Lakefront Line.
Lake Superior Railroad Museum brings 117-year-old steam locomotive to life
UPDATE: The search for missing canoeists on Minong Flowage considered a recovery mission
House explosion rubble 11/2
Authorities: Both Rice Lake explosion victims expected to recover

Latest News

MISSING: Authorities request public's assistance finding man near Jacobson
UPDATE: Missing 40-year-old John Derrick has been found dead
MISSING: Authorities seek public's assistance locating 85-year-old man.
MISSING: Authorities seek public’s assistance locating 85-year-old man
Rain totals from Sunday night to Monday night should range a tenth to a half inch plus.
Precip possibilities to persist much of this week
Click above for the video forecast
Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson November 5