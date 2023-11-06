Cross-Country Ski Club hosts trail cleanup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As winter grows near, some cross-country skiers in Duluth are working to make sure trails will be ready to enjoy.

The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club held their “Lop-It Loppet” event at Hartley Nature Center on Sunday.

The group identifies areas that need extra pruning and thinning, which ensures groomers can pass through when heavy snow is weighing down branches.

For Board Member Emily Ranta, taking care of the trails in our area gives her a sense of pride.

”I’m so thankful Duluth has just this Mecca of cross-country ski trails that we can take a look at and enjoy all winter, Ranta said. “To be able to say that you’re taking some ownership of those trails out there, doing that work to make sure that they’re in a good place, just feels good.”

The group will continue meeting to work on other trails in the coming weeks.

They’ll be be Lester Park on Sunday, November 7, and at Piedmont Trails on Sunday, November 19.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.