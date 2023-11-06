City by City: Cable, Chisholm, Superior

Cable, WI- Tamarack Health is planning a new primary care clinic in the Cable community. This clinic will be an extension of Tamarack Health, which is the new parent company of Hayward Medical Center and Ashland Medical Center. Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 and operations will begin in the summer of 2024. The building is located on Highway 63 and is currently the Big Brook Greenhouse. A variety of services will be available including preventative care, physicals, immunizations and more.

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is entering winter mode. Starting on Tuesday, November 7 all visitors will enter through the winter entrance in the back parking lot. The Miner’s Daughter Gift Shop will be closed to move to this new location and staff hope to reopen before or on Saturday. Trolley tours and mini golf are closed for the season. Additionally, Red Head Mountain Bike Park is closed for a few weeks due to deer hunting season. If warm weather holds, it’ll reopen on Monday, November 20 but close again during the transition to fat tire biking and snowshoeing season.

Superior, WI- The University of Wisconsin Superior is hosting the 5th annual Sonia Kovalevsky Day on Wednesday, November 8. The day will feature math activities and career information for 9th- to 12th-grade girls. The free event will also allow them to attend workshops with math professors and give them opportunities to connect with those who use math for their careers. This year’s event will welcome more than 130 students from 15 schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

