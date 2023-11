DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Section 7A: Ely 3, Floodwood 1, Final

Section 7AA: Esko 0, Rush City 3, Final

Both Ely and Rush City advance to the State Tournament which begins Nov. 9 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn.

