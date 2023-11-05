Precip possibilities to persist much of this week

WEATHER STORY: A low pressure system will be here Sunday evening to create a good chance for rain. Rain is likely because temperatures will be in the 40′s. After the low passes Monday night, the polar jet stream will remain in our vicinity to act as a highway for more small waves of lower pressure. That means rain likely for Sunday and Monday, a rain and snow mix Tuesday with follow up rain showers Wednesday and Thursday. Friday may feature flurries. We may have to wait until next Saturday for dry weather.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be cloudy and a low pressure system will make an 80% chance for overnight rain. The overnight low temp will be 40. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: It will be overcast again with a 40% chance for more rain, especially in the morning. The afternoon high will be 45. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be overcast yet again with a 30% chance for a rain and snow mix. The morning low will be 28. The afternoon high will be close to 37. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: When the rain chances finally end next Friday, Saturday and Sunday will finally dry out and partial sunshine may break out, too.

The week starts with rain and snow chances but may finish with a touch of sun. (KBJR)

