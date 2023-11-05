No. 14 UMD, No.6 Minnesota’s back-and-forth battle ends in a tie

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth dropped the first game of a home-and-home series at Minnesota 5-1 but back in AMSOIL Arena, the Bulldogs would answer back.

The game would officially end in a 3-3 tie, but the Bulldogs won the shootout 2-0.

Bulldogs sophomore Jack Smith scored the first goal of the night and the first goal of his collegiate career midway through the first period off an assist from Kyle Bettens.

No team would have a lead bigger than one with Minnesota scoring nine minutes into the second period for their first goal of the night, tying it up at 1-1.

UMD answered back with a power-play goal three minutes later from the stick of sophomore Cole Spicer who was assisted by Ben Steeves and Luke Loheit.

The lead wouldn’t last long as Minnesota’s power-play goal would come two minutes later to once again tie it up, this time at 2-2.

Just 23 seconds later, the final goal of the second period would give Minnesota their first lead of the night at 3-2.

Once again it wouldn’t last long as the Bulldogs opened up the third period on the man-advantage. Under a minute into the final frame, sophomore Ben Steeves, who is currently the team leader in goals (7), tied it up for UMD.

No teams would score in the remainder of regulation and in overtime as the game would end in a 3-3 tie.

But for the third time this season, the Bulldogs would go into the shootout, where two stops made by Matthew Thiessen and goals from Quinn Olson and Ben Steeves would give them a 2-0 shootout win.

Thiessen ended the night with an impressive 47 saves on the night.

UMD moves to 3-3-3 on the season and will be back home on Friday and Saturday against the University of North Dakota.

