Mother and 12-year-old son burned in explosion and cabin fire Sunday

BALKAN TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A mother and son were burned over large parts of their bodies after an explosion and fire Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the 11600 block of Countryside Lane, in Balkan Township, to a reported cabin on fire, caused by a propane tank explosion.

According to authorities, investigation of the incident revealed that a 20lb propane tank had been attached to a heater, inside the cabin and was being used for heat.

The explosion happened while a 37-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were inside the cabin.

Both received burns over large portions of their bodies, but were able to walk to a nearby neighbor and wait for help to arrive.

Due to the severity of the burns, both the mother and son were transported by ambulance, to the Hibbing Hospital.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

(Photo credit: Friends of the Northland FireWire)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.