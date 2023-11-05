MISSING: Authorities seek public's assistance locating 85-year-old man.

SWAN RIVER, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 85-year-old Gerald Olson.

According to authorities, he left his residence in Swan River during the late evening hours on November 4 in his vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2018 blue Ford Escape with Minnesota plate GS0832.

He could be traveling toward the Grand Rapids area.

He is often seen wearing a red flannel and a Marine Corp baseball cap.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Gerald Olson, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

