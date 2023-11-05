MISSING: Authorities seek public’s assistance locating 85-year-old man
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SWAN RIVER, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 85-year-old Gerald Olson.
According to authorities, he left his residence in Swan River during the late evening hours on November 4 in his vehicle.
The vehicle is a 2018 blue Ford Escape with Minnesota plate GS0832.
He could be traveling toward the Grand Rapids area.
He is often seen wearing a red flannel and a Marine Corp baseball cap.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Gerald Olson, please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.
