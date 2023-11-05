Minnesota firearm deer hunting season is officially here

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hunters get your rifles ready!

This weekend marks the official start of firearm deer hunting season in Minnesota, and many businesses in the Northland are getting ready for the influx of customers.

John Chalstrom, owner of Chalstrom’s Bait & Tackle has been processing deer since the 1980s and has seen his fair share of deer.

“For rifle season for the last few years, we’ve ended up processing right around 175 each year,” said Chalstrom.

Firearm season is here, but that doesn’t mean archery hunters have to take a break.

Caleb Mannon, an archery hunter who has been hunting for 13 years has seen a decrease in deer this past season.

“And the wolf pressure,” said Mannon. “I’ve heard a lot of people complaining about the amount of wolves that they’ve seen so that has a big impact on the deer population.”

Even though wolves might be an issue this year that doesn’t stop Mannon from enjoying this year’s season.

“Super excited for the 2023 rifle season and the ongoing archery season till the end of December,” said Mannon.

While hunting out during night or day Chalstrom wants hunters to keep themselves safe.

“Biggest safety tip anyone doing anything outside around this time of year you definitely want to be wearing blaze orange,” said Chalstrom. “Blaze orange keeps you visible out there in the field and when people see blaze orange they don’t shoot in that direction.”

