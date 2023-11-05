Lake Superior Railroad Museum brings 117-year-old steam locomotive to life

#332 Steam Locomotive running through Duluth on the Lakefront Line.
#332 Steam Locomotive running through Duluth on the Lakefront Line.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Railroad Museum turned back the clock more than a century with a 117-year-old steam locomotive traveling through Duluth.

After a multi-year restoration, the steam locomotive made its first test run on Saturday afternoon on the Lakefront Line in Duluth.

#332 was built in 1907 to haul freight and iron ore on the Duluth, Missabe, and Northern Railroad before moving to the Duluth & Northeastern in Cloquet while switching between several local industries.

When #332 was retired it was the last operating steam engine on a common carrier in Minnesota.

According to Lake Superior Railroad Museum Executive Director Ken Buehler, trains like this helped transition society into modern times.

“These are what made the transition. The steam locomotive and the railroads turned America. It’s the men and women that built the railroads that built our great county and this is their history,” said Buehler.

The Railroad Museum hopes that next season the #332 steam locomotive will be running along the North Shore Scenic Railroad regularly.

#332 Steam Locomotive running along the Lakefront Line in Duluth.
#332 Steam Locomotive running along the Lakefront Line in Duluth.

