Ashland women completes worldwide motorcycle journey

Bridget McCutchen
Bridget McCutchen
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - Bridget McCutchen has returned home to Ashland after traveling across the world on her motorcycle.

Her journey began in August 2022 and since then she’s traveled 50,000 miles through 45 countries and four continents.

Her path took her to the southern tip of South America, north to Scandinavia, through the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and more.

On Saturday McCutchen arrived in Duluth where she said just in the last day she traveled almost 1,000 miles.

Her reasoning for the journey changed as she did it, but the ability to experience different cultures played a big part.

”I felt like I was missing a lot, and the chance to be able to see the world firsthand was pretty incredible. And to be perfectly honest the world is a lot different than most people think it is,” said McCuthchen.

The journey was an attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe on a motorcycle.

A welcome party was thrown for McCutchen in Ashland on Saturday night.

For more information visit her website BikeWillTravel or follow her on Instagram @bike.will.travel

