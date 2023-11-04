UMD Football’s Senior Day ends with 44-32 victory over Concordia St. Paul

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth and Concordia St. Paul (CSP) Golden Bears each had over 400 total yards of offense in UMD’s 44-32 win on Senior Day.

Concordia received the first-half kickoff but UMD’s defense forced them to punt before they took over at the CSP 43-yard line.

The 43-yard four-play drive was capped off with a 25-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Kyle Walljasper to Senior Sam Pitz.

A fumble on senior Curtis Cox’s subsequent kickoff would make the Golden Bears second possession begin on their own six-yard line.

A tackle for loss and an incomplete pass forced CSP into a third-and-fourteen on their own two and Bulldog junior Jacob Mogensen took advantage by sacking the CSP quarterback for a safety.

The Bulldogs would score their second touchdown of the quarter on another pass, this time Walljasper would receive the pass from junior wide receiver Jimmy Durocher from 34 yards out.

UMD would get the ball with just over two minutes remaining and the drive would end with senior Daniel Mitchell’s 30-yard rushing touchdown.

Concordia would get on the board three minutes into the second period on an eight-yard pass and would complete the two-point conversion to make it 24-8.

UMD’s next drive was their longest of the game as it took them eight minutes of game time before Walljasper scored his third passing touchdown of the day on a two-yard reception to redshirt freshman Nick Ojile.

It would only take them two plays to get the ball back as a CSP fumble was recovered by UMD junior Mac Strand with two minutes and 43 seconds remaining in the first half.

The two-minute drill would end with sophomore Nathan Litke receiving his first touchdown reception in his UMD career. The touchdown put UMD up 38-8 before a last-second field goal by CSP made it 38-11 going into halftime.

The opening drive of the second half wouldn’t end in a touchdown but a 52-yard drive set up Cox for a 40-yard field goal, UMD up 41-8.

Back-to-back touchdowns by Concordia would help them get back into the game before a 13-yard Cox field goal made it 44-26.

Concordia would score one more touchdown but couldn’t capitalize on their final drive as the Bulldogs were able to pick up their seventh win of the season.

UMD’s final regular season game of the season is next Saturday against Minnesota State University, Mankato with kickoff at 12 p.m. in Mankato.

