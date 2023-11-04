Rain may start Sunday and last much of the week ahead

WEATHER STORY: A small wave of low air pressure will kick up a slight chance for a rain and snow mix Saturday night and early Sunday morning. A more substantial and organized low pressure system will be here Sunday afternoon to create a good chance for rain. Rain is likely because temperatures will be in the 40′s. After the low passes Monday night, the polar jet stream will remain in our vicinity to act as a highway for more small waves of lower pressure. That means rain likely for Sunday and Monday, a rain and snow mix Tuesday with follow up rain showers Wednesday and Thursday. We may have to wait until next Friday for dry weather.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be overcast and there will be a 30% chance for a light rain and snow mix. The overnight low temperature will warm up to 30. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will stay cloudy and a better low pressure system will make an 80% chance for afternoon and evening rain. The afternoon high will be 40. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: It will be overcast yet again with a 50% chance for more rain. The morning low will be 35. The afternoon high will be close to 42. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: When the rain chances finally end next Thursday, Friday will come up cloudy but dry and Saturday will finally get some sun.

The week ahead will be close to normal for temps which will make it warm enough for rain (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.