No. 8 UMD women’s hockey completes sweep over St. Thomas with Saturday’s 4-0 win

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 4, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team swept the University of St. Thomas after two multi-goal wins over the weekend including a four-goal shutout on Saturday.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring five minutes in as team captain Mannon McMahon took the team lead with goals on the season with her seventh.

Just over halfway through the second period junior Hanna Baskin netted the second goal of the game.

Only a minute later Olivia Wallin gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead that they would take into the final period.

The final goal was scored with under seven minutes remaining when Bulldog sophomore Mary Kate O’Brien scored off the rebound.

UMD freshman Ève Gascon earned the shutout and her fourth win of the season with the Bulldogs’ 4-0 victory.

UMD’s next matchup is the fourth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers who visit AMSOIL Arena next Friday and Saturday

