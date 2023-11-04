No. 14 UMD men’s hockey can’t overcome early deficit in a 5-1 loss against No. 6 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team took advantage of home-rink advantage as they beat the Bulldogs 5-1 in the first game of their home-and-home series.

Minnesota scored two even-strength goals in the first period.

Their only goal in the second period would come a minute in and the Gophers would take a 3-0 lead into the final period.

Halfway through the third period, Minnesota would add their fourth goal of the night.

UMD would get on the board as junior Carter Loney recorded his first goal of the season off an assist from Quinn Olson who now has a team-high 8 assists on the season.

Minnesota would net one more with just over a minute remaining as they earn the 5-1 win over UMD.

UMD will get the chance to play the Gophers at AMSOIL Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

