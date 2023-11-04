No. 14 UMD men’s hockey can’t overcome early deficit in a 5-1 loss against No. 6 Minnesota

UMD celebrates goal over Northern Michigan .
UMD celebrates goal over Northern Michigan .(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team took advantage of home-rink advantage as they beat the Bulldogs 5-1 in the first game of their home-and-home series.

Minnesota scored two even-strength goals in the first period.

Their only goal in the second period would come a minute in and the Gophers would take a 3-0 lead into the final period.

Halfway through the third period, Minnesota would add their fourth goal of the night.

UMD would get on the board as junior Carter Loney recorded his first goal of the season off an assist from Quinn Olson who now has a team-high 8 assists on the season.

Minnesota would net one more with just over a minute remaining as they earn the 5-1 win over UMD.

UMD will get the chance to play the Gophers at AMSOIL Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion rubble 11/2
Neighbors, family rescue 2 adults in house explosion near Duluth
MnDOT says the Garfield Avenue and interstate 5-35 portion of the project won't be finished on...
Twin Ports Interchange project delayed over ‘historical finding’
A number of assaults on staff inside the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake in the...
MSOP Moose Lake: Behind Barbed Wire Pt. 2
Man lift collapses in front of Roscoe's bar
Man lift collapses into sidewalk in downtown Duluth
Missing Person: NAMRUD TESSEMA
Iron County officials search for missing man near Mercer

Latest News

UMD Women's Hockey
No. 8 UMD women’s hockey extends win streak to five after 3-1 win over St. Thomas
UMD men's Hockey huddles up during game against Bemidji State.
No.14 Bulldogs face No.6 Gophers in home-and-home Men’s Hockey series
UMD is 7-0-1 all-time against the Tommies.
No.8 UMD Women’s Hockey hosts St. Thomas
UMD Hockey
UMD Equipment Staff offering more on-ice protective gear