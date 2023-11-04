MISSING: Authorities request public’s assistance finding man near Jacobson

MISSING: Authorities request public's assistance finding man near Jacobson(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACOBSON, MN. (Northern News Now) -The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating John Derrick, age 40.

He was last seen on Friday, November 3rd, 2023 leaving a residence off River Road in Jacobson, MN.

He was wearing camouflage overalls, non-insulated rubber boots, and a baseball hat.

According to authorities, he does not have his phone in his possession.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of John Derrick please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

If you see John Derrick, do not attempt to make contact with him and call the Sheriff’s Office directly.

