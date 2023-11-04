Deer Season Opener: What to know before your weekend hunt

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Starting Saturday, hunters all over Minnesota head to the woods for firearm deer season opener.

While many people spend the days before the season picking up their licenses and blaze orange, those aren’t the only preparations hunters should take before heading into the woods.

If you hunt in certain parts of northeast Minnesota, testing for Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, may be required.

This year, testing is required in hunting permit areas near Grand Rapids, an area north of Brainerd, and near Bemidji this weekend.

According to DNR officials, it’s best to make a plan before you hunt to make sure you don’t unknowingly spread the disease.

“Depending on where you go, there are different deer carcass movement regulations that can take place. It’s important for a hunter to know beforehand what the regulations are for the zone they will be hunting in,” said Joe Scholz, a conservation officer with the Minnesota DNR.

Firearm season in Minnesota will continue until November 12th, 19th, or 26th depending on the type of gun you’re using.

