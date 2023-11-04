Bucks outlast Knicks 110-105 to open the NBA’s In-Season Tournament

Tee shirts, marking the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, are seen before an NBA...
Tee shirts, marking the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, are seen before an NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:03 left, and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New York Knicks 110-105 in one of the NBA’s seven In-Season Tournament openers Friday night.

The Bucks withstood a huge performance from Jalen Brunson, who had 45 points and gave the Knicks their first lead since early in the second quarter by hitting a 3 with 1:10 remaining.

Lillard answered with a 3-pointer to put Milwaukee back ahead 104-103. After Brunson missed a 10-footer with 49 seconds left, Khris Middleton found Lillard cutting to the basket for a driving layup to start a 3-point play that made it 107-103 with 38 seconds to go.

Brook Lopez then delivered his eighth block of the night and made one of two free throws with 17.8 seconds remaining. Brunson’s driving layup cut Milwaukee’s lead to 108-105 with 8.8 seconds left, but Lillard sealed the victory by hitting two free throws with 6.4 seconds to play. Lillard made all 12 of his free throws.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

For more information on the NBA in-season tournament click the link below.

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament is finally set to begin, giving teams another trophy shot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion rubble 11/2
Neighbors, family rescue 2 adults in house explosion near Duluth
MnDOT says the Garfield Avenue and interstate 5-35 portion of the project won't be finished on...
Twin Ports Interchange project delayed over ‘historical finding’
A number of assaults on staff inside the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake in the...
MSOP Moose Lake: Behind Barbed Wire Pt. 2
Man lift collapses in front of Roscoe's bar
Man lift collapses into sidewalk in downtown Duluth
Missing Person: NAMRUD TESSEMA
Iron County officials search for missing man near Mercer

Latest News

UMD celebrates goal over Northern Michigan .
No. 14 UMD men’s hockey can’t overcome early deficit in a 5-1 loss against No. 6 Minnesota
UMD Women's Hockey
No. 8 UMD women’s hockey extends win streak to five after 3-1 win over St. Thomas
NBA commissioner Adam Silver watches the Washington Wizards play the Indiana Pacers during the...
The NBA’s In-Season Tournament is finally set to begin, giving teams another trophy shot
UMD men's Hockey huddles up during game against Bemidji State.
No.14 Bulldogs face No.6 Gophers in home-and-home Men’s Hockey series