Zebra Mussels found in three Itasca County Lakes

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that zebra mussels have been found in three Itasca County Lakes.

The DNR has confirmed findings of zebra mussels in Jessie Lake near Talmoon, Turtle Lake near Marcell, and Trout Lake near Coleraine.

All three reports came as boats or equipment were receiving end-of-season inspection.

“Zebra mussels are sometimes first discovered in lakes when lake property owners or lake service provider businesses remove boats, docks and equipment from the water at the end of the season,” DNR Invasive Species Unit Supervisor Kelly Pennington said

According to the DNR, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

The DNR listed additional steps that can reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website

Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

If you think you have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist. Find contact information by clicking here.

For more information, you can visit the DNR’s webpage on aquatic invasive species by clicking here.

