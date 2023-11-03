UMD volleyball falls to SMSU
Nov. 2, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday, the No.14 UMD volleyball team hosted their second-to-last home game of the regular season.
Taking on the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs, UMD won the first set 25-22.
The Bulldogs also took the second set, with a score of 25-15.
The Mustangs rallied in the third set for a 25-21 win, pushing a fourth set, which the Mustangs also won 26-24.
In the fifth, UMD fell to the Mustangs 21-23.
Final UMD 2 SMSU 3.
