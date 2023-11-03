UMD students host fourth annual pumpkin drive

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A group of students wants Duluthians to compost their pumpkins, rather than toss them in the trash.

UMD’s fourth annual Pumpkin Drive run by students on campus is an effort to help the school’s land lab.

“Having this enclosed system is pretty cool as I grow to take from the community grow stuff and then give it back to the community. And of course, soil needs compost needs organic matter to actually grow things,” Kai Poecher, a senior at UMD, said.

The project will help students who work and learn in the land lab, which teaches the importance of agriculture education.

According to Poecher, pumpkins and other plants thrown into landfills produce methane gas, which isn’t good for the environment.

“It’s, I think, six times worse of a greenhouse gas than CO2,” he said. “And if it can just get turned into compost, which we need, it’s a much better outcome.”

If you want to drop your pumpkin off, you can toss it into a dumpster at UMD’s Maroon Lot B located near College Street and University Drive.

The students ask that the pumpkins do not have paint, candles or lights on them, as they are not compostable.

You can compost the pumpkins until Monday, November 6.

