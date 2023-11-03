Rain likely parts of this weekend

FRIDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Departing high pressure will keep skies mostly clear to partly cloudy for most locations with lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will be light out of the NW at 3-6 MPH.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase in the morning with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs reach the 30s and 40s with winds out of the WSW at 4-8 MPH. A stray snow shower will be possible overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday's temps may be brisk in northern MN but fairly mild by November standards elsewhere. (KBJR)

SUNDAY: A chance for rain moves in for the morning, becoming likely by the late afternoon and overnight hours. Between a tenth and a half inch of new rain is expected for most areas through Monday morning.

MONDAY: Lingering rain showers, possibly mixing with light snow in northern MN, continue into Monday morning. Highs reach the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

This week will warm up enough for some rain rather than snow. (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.