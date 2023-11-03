One Decade Later: ‘Miracle 11′ skydivers reflect on crash over Superior

All of the skydivers were instructors for a company called Skydive Superior.
By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Ten years ago Thursday, a miracle happened over the city of Superior.

Two pilots and nine skydivers took to the air with hopes of forming a circular formation for one jump, but the planes collided and everyone inside crashed to the ground.

Miraculously, everyone survived the fall.

It’s been dubbed the ‘Miracle 11′ flight ever since.

“I was pinned under, in between the two aircrafts as the wing broke and burst into flames and ripped off. Then all hell broke loose,” said Daniel Chandler.

Chandler was one of nine skydiving instructors and two pilots taking one last jump on November 2, 2013.

“It didn’t make me scared to fly. It changed my perspective on where I was gonna go with my career for sure,” Chandler said. “I think I would have ultimately ended up where I am at some point in my career, but at that time, skydiving was my life.”

Chandler and fellow skydiver Barry Sinex, who was also on the jump, remain close.

Sinex had a sense everyone would make it out that day.

“When I let go of the strut and started falling away. Instantly. I knew everybody was okay. I don’t explain why I just don’t know,” Sinex said.

Sinex said his life hasn’t changed much since the crash, but he’ll never forget the media in 2013.

“Getting on The Today Show and stuff like that. That was a ball. I mean, everybody was so it was healing for us,” Sinex said.

While Chandler and Sinex are still friends, some of the jumpers like Amy and Chad Ebling ended up spending their lives together.

“We had a wedding ceremony at 12,000 feet as well, with 12 of our best friends from around the world,” said Amy Ebling.

For Ebling, the crash taught her the power of fear.

“Having fear as a motivator instead of fear as a paralyzing agent has really opened up a lot of doors,” Ebling said.

The company has been closed for several years, but there are plans in the works for them to operate once again at some point in the future.

