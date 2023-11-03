No.8 UMD Women’s Hockey hosts St. Thomas

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After being on the road for 4 straight games, the No.8 ranked Bulldogs are back on their own ice.

Not only has UMD found success in their last two series, they also clinched their 400th WCHA win last weekend. The Bulldogs are the third-fastest team to reach the 400-win mark.

This weekend, UMD faces the University of St. Thomas, a team that is only in their third WCHA season.

UMD is 7-0-1 all-time against the Tommies. Senior and Captain Clara Van Weiren has played a major role in the Bulldog’s winning ways. She has not only played in all 8 meetings, but also leads all-time scoring against UST, putting up the second most points against them in program history.

While impressive, Head coach Mara Crowell says they’re 0-0 and are just as much of a new team as UST despite the Tommies’ progression into the WCHA.

“They’re making a seamless transition to college, so I think they’re a motivated, young, hungry team that is getting over the hump and it’s not going to take them very long as a program. I think everybody told me that when St. Thomas was coming on the scene,” Crowell said. “I’m not from Minnesota, but I’ve heard from a lot of people here that it’s not going to take them very long to start to be competitive and I think they’ve arrived.>

“It’s good for our league to continue to grow like that,” UMD Captain Mannon McMahon said. “No team that we are playing in this league is taken lightly, so we’re super excited to kind of see the new group that they have.”

The puck drop for Game 1 against the Tommies is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at Amsoil Arena.

