No.14 Bulldogs face No.6 Gophers in home-and-home Men’s Hockey series

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A big weekend for the No.14 ranked Bulldogs as they re-ignite their rivalry against the No.6 ranked Gophers with a home-and-home series.

It has been two years since the two teams faced each other. In October 2021, UMD swept Minnesota in another home-and-home series.

Since 2015, the Bulldogs have won 10 of their last 12 games against the Gophers. Three of the last four games were won by 2 or more goals...

Both teams are entering this weekend on losing streaks, but Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Sandelin thinks this matchup will bring out UMD’s best hockey.

“It’s always fun to play them. They are always a good program, they are always a good team,” Sandelin said. ”It’s gonna be a tough series. We can’t wallow around about last weekend. We just have to get back to work and hopefully, when you play teams like that, they bring out your best too. I think you’ve heard me say that numerous times. Our guys should be excited to play them. It’s another great challenge for our team.”

According to UMD Captain Luke Loheit, the recent passing of UMD Hockey alum Adam Johnson makes this game especially important.

“There’s a lot more emotion this weekend,” Loheit said. “It means a lot more to us personally with Adam. And obviously, the series is important every year.”

Puck drop for game one is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday at an already sold-out Mariucci Arena.

