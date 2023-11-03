New record for Nothern News Now Blood Drive

Potentially save 732 lives
2023 Northern News Now Blood Drive
2023 Northern News Now Blood Drive(Memorial Blood Centers)
By Matt McConico
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thank you! The Northern News Now Fall Blood Drive broke a record for total donations for our drive.

So many of you signed-up early, we knew we had a lot of people willing to give.

Our partner Memorial Blood Centers called in reinforcement from the Metro-area to help take donations.

That because the Northland has been so generous in helping to save a life.

We collected enough blood to potentially save 732 lives.

Everyone that showed-up could get a gift from Epicurean, a T-Shirt, and a chance to win a family 4-pack to North Shore Adventure Park.

We partner with Memorial Blood Centers who has been saving and sustaining lives since 1948 as an independent nonprofit blood center.

Memorial Blood Centers provides blood for 16 Air Ambulance Helicopters around Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

Plus they are the main blood supplier for nearly 3-dozen hospital from Western Wisconsin, across Minnesota, to Eastern North Dakota.

