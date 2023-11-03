MSHSL Football: Esko earns 3rd Straight 7AAA Title & Moose Lake/Willow River notches 17th 7AA Title

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The high school football postseason continued Thursday night.

Top-seeded Esko faced off against No.2 seed Pequot Lakes, a rematch of last year’s Section 7AAA championship rematch.

Esko held up on both sides of the ball with a 34-14 win over Pequot Lakes. Esko is headed back to the state tournament for the 3rd straight year.

FINAL: Esko 34 Pequot Lakes 14

Another much-anticipated matchup was undefeated Barnum against one-loss Moose Lake Willow River. That one loss? Week 1, in overtime, against the same Barnum bombers.

The Rebels defense was perfect all night, pitching the shutout as Moose Lake Willow River won their 2nd section 7AA championship in a row.

Forget the medals and the trophies, though. All the Rebels care about is a little brown jug, the annual trophy between the two teams.

FINAL: Bombers 0 Rebels 13

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.