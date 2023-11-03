Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force and DPD arrest two people Thursday

By Robb Coles
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Duluth residents are in custody after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force and the Duluth Police Department executed a search and found 770 fentanyl pills, a loaded pistol, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and $39,000 in alleged drug sale proceeds in their possession.

According to the authorities, the warrants were served on Thursday, November 2 at residences on the 2800 block of Wellington Street and the 2400 block of W 4th Street.

A 24-year-old and a 20-year-old were detained without incident.

According to authorities, these individuals were known to previously be in possession of illegal firearms and were both on probation for firearm-related offenses.

