Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul

It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral. (Source: Jamie Lim/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral.

Millions of people have watched a video posted online by Jamie Lim showing three trick-or-treaters dishing out their own candy when they find an empty bowl outside a home.

At first, the children were disappointed to find a bowl without candy, but that’s when one of them reaches into his own stash and encourages the others to throw some treats in the bowl.

“Let’s put some candy in there for other people,” you can hear one of the kids say.

“Yeah, let’s be nice,” another agrees.

The children reach into their bags and each grabs a couple of handfuls of candy to replenish the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Just as the kids were about to leave, they reached into the bowl to grab a couple of pieces of candy that proved too valuable to part with.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion rubble 11/2
Neighbors, family rescue 2 adults in house explosion near Duluth
MnDOT says the Garfield Avenue and interstate 5-35 portion of the project won't be finished on...
Twin Ports Interchange project delayed over ‘historical finding’
A number of assaults on staff inside the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake in the...
MSOP Moose Lake: Behind Barbed Wire Pt. 2
Man lift collapses in front of Roscoe's bar
Man lift collapses into sidewalk in downtown Duluth
Missing Person: NAMRUD TESSEMA
Iron County officials search for missing man near Mercer

Latest News

Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Eric Trump testifies in civil fraud trial he relied on accountants for financial statements’ accuracy
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter...
Ex-State Department official sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Capitol riot attacks
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
1 dead, 1 still missing 2 days after old coal plant’s collapse
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel rules out Gaza cease-fire until hostages released, as US presses for aid, civilian protection
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft