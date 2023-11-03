Grand Rapids Volleyball defeats top-seeded Cloquet to earn 3rd Straight 7AAA Title

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This year’s Section 7AAA championship featured some familiar faces, Grand Rapids and Cloquet, in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

Grand Rapids rolled to a three-set sweep to spoil the threepeat. The Thunderhawks advance to the state tournament. The first game for them is on November 8th.

FINAL: Cloquet Lumberjacks 0 Grand Rapids Thunderhawks 3

