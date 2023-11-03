Dry to start the weekend with rain on Sunday

FRIDAY: Today will be a nice day and will see clouds in the morning becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the NW at 5-15 MPH and the high will be 41 degrees.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will feature a cold start with a morning low of 20 degrees becoming cloudy with a high of 40 degrees. Winds will be WSW at 5-10 MPH with a slight chance of a snow shower near the international border.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday starts of cloudy with showers becoming persistent throughout the day. The high will be 43 degrees and winds will be out of the E at 10-15 MPH.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

NEXT WEEK: Next week starts out wet with a mix of rain or snow Monday morning, becoming dry in the afternoon with a high of 44 degrees. Temperatures drop back into the 30′s with a chance of snow on Wednesday.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.