Dry to start the weekend with rain on Sunday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Today will be a nice day and will see clouds in the morning becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the NW at 5-15 MPH and the high will be 41 degrees.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will feature a cold start with a morning low of 20 degrees becoming cloudy with a high of 40 degrees. Winds will be WSW at 5-10 MPH with a slight chance of a snow shower near the international border.

SUNDAY: Sunday starts of cloudy with showers becoming persistent throughout the day. The high will be 43 degrees and winds will be out of the E at 10-15 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Next week starts out wet with a mix of rain or snow Monday morning, becoming dry in the afternoon with a high of 44 degrees. Temperatures drop back into the 30′s with a chance of snow on Wednesday.

