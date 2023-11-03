City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, BWCA

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR is looking for groups to host events on Free Fishing Weekend. The public event is on January 20 and 21. Groups like fishing clubs, churches, rec departments and more often organize events to help get people out on the ice. Anglers of all ages are encouraged to try their hand at the popular pastime. Those who decide to host an event can borrow basic gear for their event from one of 60 tackle loaner sites found across the state.

Hayward, WI- The Hayward Area Ski Trail Association is hosting a Ski Swap on November 11. The event will be held at Hayward Wesleyan Church. Drop-off starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 8:59 a.m. Shopping runs 9-11 a.m. Pick-up for unsold gear will be from 11:20 to 11:45 a.m. Organizers ask participants to bring equipment that is clearly labeled and bring a list of what is donated so no items get mixed up or lost. This swap is for silent sports equipment only and down-hill equipment will not be accepted.

BWCA- On Wednesday, November 15 the Superior National Forest and National Center for Environment Conflict Resolution will host an update about the next steps to develop the BWCAW Collaborative. Members of the public as well as those who participated in the BWCAW Situational assessment are invited to attend. More information will be made available on November 9.

