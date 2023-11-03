Bratt has a goal, 3 assists, lifting Devils to 5-3 win over slow-starting Wild

New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino, left, skates with the puck alongside Minnesota Wild...
New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino, left, skates with the puck alongside Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jesper Bratt had a goal and three assists and the New Jersey Devils jumped to a 3-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Timo Meier, Alexander Holtz, Michael McLeod and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey, while Jack Hughes added two assists to push his league-leading total to 15.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 22 shots for the Devils, who improved to 3-0 on the road this season and have won five of their last six games.

Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi and Jake Middleton scored and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves for the Wild, who are 0-3-1 in their last four.

The Devils came out strong, scoring early and late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

New Jersey’s fourth line got things started when Nathan Bastian found Holtz in the slot for a clean wrist shot that beat Gustavsson at 3:20.

The Devils doubled their lead on McLeod’s goal at 15:23. Ondrej Palat sent a pass across the goal mouth to McLeod for an easy tap-in.

Meier made it 3-0 early in the second with another tap-in on the power play.

Vanecek stopped Connor Dewar on a breakaway as a Devils power play was expiring midway through the second. But shortly after that big stop, Kaprizov beat him with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle for a power play goal, cutting the Devils’ lead to 3-1.

Just over a minute into the third period, Rossi made it 3-2 when he knocked home a rebound of Matt Boldy’s shot.

Boldy, Minnesota’s second-leading goal scorer last year, had just returned to action after suffering an upper body injury in the second game of the season.

Bratt scored on a one-timer on the power play at 15:36 to put New Jersey up 4-2, but less than a minute later Middleton’s tipped shot rolled through traffic and past Vanecek to cut the lead back to one.

The Wild pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with two minutes to play. But Boldy and Kaprizov took consecutive minor penalties, leading to Hamilton’s 5-on-3 goal.

