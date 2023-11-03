Authorities: Both Rice Lake explosion victims expected to recover

RICE LAKE, MN -- Authorities say both people severely hurt in a home explosion near Duluth Thursday are expected to recover.

Crews responded to the scene on West Tischer Road around 11:10 a.m.

The home was up in flames when they got there.

Neighbors were able to rescue the two people inside: 31-year-old Mandy Dallum and 32-year-old Jadin Dallum.

Both of them were taken to the hospital with injuries authorities called severe.

Friday, authorities confirmed Mandy was released from the hospital. Jadin is still being treated for his injuries, but is expected to recover, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Luckily, the Dallum’s three small children were at school at the time of the explosion.

Authorities are still investigating the cause, but they said Jadin was working on the furnace when it happened.

Their home was destroyed.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe to help the family.

