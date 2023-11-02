Turkey will return to 2023 DECC Thanksgiving buffet after shortage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thanksgiving dinner is just a few weeks away and many people are getting ready to shop for Thanksgiving turkeys.

The annual DECC Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner and nothing goes better with mashed potatoes and gravy than a bit of turkey.

Monica Hendrickson who helps to put on this dinner says they are happy to put the turkey back on the menu for 2023 after a price increase last year.

“Last year we had to do ham because we couldn’t get the type of turkey that we use,” said Hendrickson. “We use a commercial product that’s made for events where you’re feeding thousands of people.”

Hendrickson says the cause of the turkey prices skyrocketed last year, leaving them without the traditional bird for dinner.

“Turkey prices are around $3.49 a pound for the type of turkey that we get,” said Hendrickson. “It’s deboned for us so it makes it a bit more expensive.”

According to the American Farm Bureau Foundation, the price of turkeys increased due to the bird flu last year around the holiday.

But this year, Hendrickson wants to look at the bright side and invite everyone to the table.

“So our dinner is free and open to the public and so if anyone isn’t able to afford a Thanksgiving meal they’re able to come on Thanksgiving day from 11 to 3 and they’re able to get a free meal at the DECC,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson wants to make sure everyone is fed with a side of turkey this Thanksgiving.

The buffet will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DECC.

