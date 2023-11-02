Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal

Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some retailers are giving shoppers a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Target is one of these stores. It’s offering a full feast for $25.

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and gravy.

Customers can find the deal on Target’s website.

Walmart is also offering lower prices on holiday staples.

The retailer has two meals, one you can cook from scratch and a ready-to-bake option, that are cheaper than they were last year.

Aldi is also lowering the price of over 70 items by up to 50%. Seasonal items and kitchen staples are included in the price reduction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MnDOT says the Garfield Avenue and interstate 5-35 portion of the project won't be finished on...
Twin Ports Interchange project delayed over ‘historical finding’
Crews responded to an iPhone crash alert to find a car rolled over and a 5-year-old pinned...
Crash near Whiteface Reservoir claims life of 5-year-old
Man lift collapses in front of Roscoe's bar
Man lift collapses into sidewalk in downtown Duluth
City Council makes changes to open public comments.
Hateful rants interrupt Duluth City Council meeting
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says

Latest News

FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
House fire on Tischer Road 11/2
2 severely injured in house explosion near Duluth
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death