Slightly warmer this weekend as we track our next system

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: Today will feature mostly to partly cloudy skies with dry conditions. Winds will be light out of the W at 5-10 MPH. High’s will be in the mid to upper 30′s across the region.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be another dry day with cloudy skies in the morning transitioning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High’s will be in the mid 30′s to the low 40′s with a high of 40 in Duluth.

SATURDAY: Saturday will see a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high of 41 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunday will have increasing clouds throughout the day with rain showers in the afternoon, some snow may mix in North close to the international border. Rain continues overnight and into Monday morning. The high will be 42 degrees.

