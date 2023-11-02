Slightly warmer Friday, rain likely later

THURSDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase overnight with lows in the 20s and teens. A few flurries will be possible in the borderlands of MN and Canada with nearly no accumulation expected.

FRIDAY: We begin the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the 30s and 40s with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with mostly clear skies.

SATURDAY: Clouds will increase in the morning with a slight chance for rain/snow in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 30s to mid 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY: Skies will be cloudy with rain becoming likely by the mid to late afternoon. Rain continues to be likely overnight, possibly mixing with a little snow into Monday morning. Models are still in a little disagreement with this system, but at this time it looks like the majority of precipitation will fall as rain. Check back for more updates as we get closer.

