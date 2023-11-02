Section 7AA Championship to feature Rush City, Esko for third straight year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Rush City 3, International Falls 0, FINAL

Esko 3, Mesabi East 1, FINAL

Esko and Rush City will face each other in Hermantown on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the Section 7AA Championship.

This is the third straight year these two teams have met in the championship with Rush City winning the past two matchups.

