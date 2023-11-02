Iron County officials search for missing man near Mercer

Missing Person: NAMRUD TESSEMA
Missing Person: NAMRUD TESSEMA(Iron County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in finding Namrud Tessema, who could be traveling around the area of Mercer, WI.

Tessema was last seen Sunday, Oct. 2 on foot in the area of Maple Ridge Road in Mercer, WI.

According to authorities, Tessema may be on a spiritual journey after showing a recent interest in Native American culture and traditions.

Tessema was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark-colored flannel and was not wearing shoes.

Anyone traveling U.S. Highway 51 in the late hours of Sunday, Oct. 22, and Monday, Oct. 23 who may have seen Tessema walking is encouraged to contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

An extensive ground and drone search has not located Tessema.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Tessema is not considered dangerous and has no history of violence. His family describes him as a loving spiritual and caring family man.

