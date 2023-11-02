Crews on scene of active house fire in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews are currently on scene of a house fire that started Thursday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred around 11:20 a.m. at 3783 W Tischer Road in Duluth.

At this time it is believed everyone is out of the home, but injuries are still unknown.

Authorities say the house is a total loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

