Crews on scene of active house fire in Duluth

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews are currently on scene of a house fire that started Thursday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred around 11:20 a.m. at 3783 W Tischer Road in Duluth.

At this time it is believed everyone is out of the home, but injuries are still unknown.

Authorities say the house is a total loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

