City by City: Red Cliff, Duluth, Iron River

Red Cliff- Tuesday, November 7 is the Elder Hunt Day. Hunters will be allowed to harvest deer to be processed and used by elders. Processing will start on November 8. Hunters must acquire a registration tag before drop-off. All deer donated must be registered at the Red Cliff registration station. Additionally, the Hunting/Harvest Permit office will have reduced hours this fall. Visitors are encouraged to call before visiting the office.

Duluth- Marshall School students are opening their fall production soon. Beauty and the Beast will open on Thursday, November 9. Over 40 students in grades 6-12 have been working to get this show ready to go on. Performances will be held Thursday through Sunday. Thursday-Saturday shows will be at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $15.

Iron River, WI- November is a busy month for the Iron River VFW. Saturday, November 11 is the Annual Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast. Veterans will eat free. Breakfast will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 18 is the Wisconsin Opening Day Hunter’s Stew event. The stew event will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids. Both events will have dine-in and take-out options.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

