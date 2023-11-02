City by City: Red Cliff, Duluth, Iron River

Red Cliff is hosting an Elder hunt next week.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Red Cliff- Tuesday, November 7 is the Elder Hunt Day. Hunters will be allowed to harvest deer to be processed and used by elders. Processing will start on November 8. Hunters must acquire a registration tag before drop-off. All deer donated must be registered at the Red Cliff registration station. Additionally, the Hunting/Harvest Permit office will have reduced hours this fall. Visitors are encouraged to call before visiting the office.

Duluth- Marshall School students are opening their fall production soon. Beauty and the Beast will open on Thursday, November 9. Over 40 students in grades 6-12 have been working to get this show ready to go on. Performances will be held Thursday through Sunday. Thursday-Saturday shows will be at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $15.

Iron River, WI- November is a busy month for the Iron River VFW. Saturday, November 11 is the Annual Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast. Veterans will eat free. Breakfast will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 18 is the Wisconsin Opening Day Hunter’s Stew event. The stew event will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids. Both events will have dine-in and take-out options.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Northome, Northeastern Minnesota, Iron Range

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MnDOT says the Garfield Avenue and interstate 5-35 portion of the project won't be finished on...
Twin Ports Interchange project delayed over ‘historical finding’
House explosion rubble 11/2
Neighbors rescue 2 adults in house explosion near Duluth
Crews responded to an iPhone crash alert to find a car rolled over and a 5-year-old pinned...
Crash near Whiteface Reservoir claims life of 5-year-old
Man lift collapses in front of Roscoe's bar
Man lift collapses into sidewalk in downtown Duluth
City Council makes changes to open public comments.
Hateful rants interrupt Duluth City Council meeting

Latest News

DECC Thanksgiving buffet.
Turkey will return to 2023 DECC Thanksgiving buffet after shortage
Christmas City of the North Parade
Christmas City of the North Parade coloring contest begins
The Northome community has a new playground.
City by City: Northome, Northeastern Minnesota, Iron Range
Calendar parking begins for many communities on November 1.
City by City: Superior, St. Louis County, Virginia