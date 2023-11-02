Christmas City of the North Parade coloring contest begins

By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Christmas City of the North coloring contest opened on November 1.

Artists may use crayons, paints, colored pencils and/or markers.

All entries must be received by November 19, 2023.

Age categories: 2-4 years old, 5-7 years old and 8-10 years old.

One winner per age category will be chosen by voters on our website. Voting runs November 20-30.

Winners will be notified via email or phone and posted on our Christmas City of the North Facebook page on December 5, 2023. Winners in each age category will receive a $25 Visa gift card.

Submissions can be mailed to the station or submitted virtually. When mailing entries, please download and complete this form. Mailed entries can be sent to:

Northern News Now

Attn: Christmas City of the North Coloring Contest

246 South Lake Ave

Duluth, MN 55802

Click here to download the image for the contest.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

