Christmas City of the North Parade coloring contest begins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Christmas City of the North coloring contest opened on November 1.

Artists may use crayons, paints, colored pencils and/or markers.

All entries must be received by November 19, 2023.

Age categories: 2-4 years old, 5-7 years old and 8-10 years old.

One winner per age category will be chosen by voters on our website. Voting runs November 20-30.

Winners will be notified via email or phone and posted on our Christmas City of the North Facebook page on December 5, 2023. Winners in each age category will receive a $25 Visa gift card.

Submissions can be mailed to the station or submitted virtually. When mailing entries, please download and complete this form. Mailed entries can be sent to:

Northern News Now

Attn: Christmas City of the North Coloring Contest

246 South Lake Ave

Duluth, MN 55802

Click here to download the image for the contest.

