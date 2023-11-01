UMD Football flushes tough loss, focused on Concordia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With just two regular-season games left in the NSIC football season, the Bulldogs are still optimistic about making it into the postseason despite dropping last weekend’s game against No.13 in the country Bemidji State.

UMD gave up three straight scores in the opening quarter and failed to get off of the field on third downs. Those early mistakes cost the Bulldogs, digging a hole they were unable to dig themselves out of in the second half. UMD rallied for a comeback, but came up just one score shy.

While a win is what the Bulldogs needed, they know they can’t change the past. However, UMD Captain and Defensive Lineman Nathan Bursch said one thing the team can control is how they move forward.

“Pick our chins up,” Bursch said. “Nobody likes to lose. I think we keep doing what we’re doing and make plays and make tackles and they won’t be on the field that long and we can let our offense run that clock and punch it in over and over.”

Head Coach Curt Wiese believes the team can still make it far in the postseason.

“We still have a chance to tie for a conference championship. We still have a chance to be in the national playoffs. We still have a lot to play for,” Wiese said. “It was a tough loss on Saturday, but our guys battled and I was proud of the way that we did that and hopefully we can use that second half of the game to inspire us here for the next two weeks.”

UMD’s final home game on Saturday, November 4 against Concordia St. Paul. Senior day kick-off is set for noon.

This one will be broadcast on our My9 Sports Network.

