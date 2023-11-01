Twin Ports Interchange project delayed over ‘historical finding’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A discovery is likely to cause big construction delays for the Twin Ports Interchange Project.

According to MnDOT, “findings of historical significance in the project area” were recently made within the Garfield Avenue and Interstate 535 portion of the project.

Duluth-bound traffic on the Blatnik Bridge was supposed to close for the project, but the closure is now delayed indefinitely.

According to Pippi Mayfield, public engagement and communications director for MnDOT, it could be months before work on this part of the project starts up again.

“We don’t know the schedule yet. We’re still looking at what can be done in that area. Hopefully, we’ll be able to pick up on the project again next summer, but we don’t have a timeline yet,” Mayfield said.

Northern News Now asked MnDOT for more information about what was found at the site, but officials say they are unable to comment and referred us to the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC).

At the time of publication, Northern News Now has not heard back from the MIAC.

This is not the first time work near Garfield Avenue and Interstate 535 has been delayed. The area was also closed in March 2023 after possible indigenous remains were recovered.

The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council was also involved in that investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.