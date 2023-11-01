Slightly warmer temperatures to close the week

Northern News Now Evening Forecast 11/01/2023
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s and teens. Winds will be relatively calm out of the west at 4-8 MPH.

THURSDAY: Highs reach the mid to upper 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions for most areas. Lows will be in the 20s with similar sky conditions.

FRIDAY: Some clouds early will give way to mostly clear skies for the afternoon and early evening. Highs reach the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with lows in the 20s and teens.

SATURDAY: Skies once again become mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. A slight chance for scattered rain showers moves into the region with a better chance for rain/snow mix overnight into Sunday.

