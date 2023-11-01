Minnesota Power proposes 12% rate increase

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Power proposed its second rate increase in two years for all customers Wednesday.

The proposed 12% increase would result in $11 more per month for an average residential customer. For a service like small businesses or non-profits, it would cost an additional $43 per month.

The proposed increase requires a 12-month-long approval process by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

True North Goodwill President and CEO Dodie Brown says they plan to spend that time figuring out where the additional funding may come from.

“Is it gonna be scaling down staffing,” asked Brown. “Is it going to be trying to raise funds in another way... for someone else it might have to be cutting services, but we’re in this growth mode. So for us, it’s going to be we might have to go a little bit slower, which is sad.”

Goodwill relies on philanthropic donations and grants for funding.

“Grants to keep the lights on are pretty few and far between,” said Brown. “There are probably some out there.”

According to Minnesota State Power Director of Corporate Communications, Amy Rutledge, the proposed hike is necessary in order to meet the state’s plan of having 100% carbon free energy by 2040. Rutledge said this kind of accelerated goal requires a large investment.

“It will support transitioning to new supplies of renewable energy,” said Rutledge. “It will address inflation and supply chain issues that we face along with other businesses.”

Rutledge said that means this most recent proposed increase may not be the only one customers will see in the near future. Brown said that another spike in price would be “terrifying.”

“It’s not just power that’s increased in cost,” said Brown. “It’s not the only thing that we’re working with, unfortunately.”

Before the final rate is approved, customers can expect an interim rate increase beginning in January 2024. The exact interim rate is unknown. Customers will have the opportunity to share their opinions in public meetings held sometime in the spring before final approval by the MPUC.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.